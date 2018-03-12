Dr. Romeo Caballes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caballes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romeo Caballes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Romeo Caballes, MD
Dr. Romeo Caballes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from St. George`s University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Caballes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Caballes' Office Locations
-
1
Branchburg Internal Medicine9 Lamington Rd # B, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 506-4523
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caballes?
When I brought my mother up to live in New Jersey from Florida Dr Caballes became her primary doctor. I have since been amazed at the level of care and compassion he has shown in treating my mom. He has been her Doctor for over three years now. He's been incredibly helpful in making very difficult decisions. He is always available and even stops by just to check in on her. He knows his business and I trust and rely on his expertise and advice.
About Dr. Romeo Caballes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891773610
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- St. George`s University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caballes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caballes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Caballes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Caballes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caballes works at
Dr. Caballes speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Caballes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caballes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caballes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caballes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.