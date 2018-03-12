Overview of Dr. Romeo Caballes, MD

Dr. Romeo Caballes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from St. George`s University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Caballes works at Branchburg Internal Medicine in Branchburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.