Overview of Dr. Romeo Fernandez, MD

Dr. Romeo Fernandez, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Romeo K Fernandez MD in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.