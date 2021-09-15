Dr. Isidro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romeo Isidro, MD
Overview of Dr. Romeo Isidro, MD
Dr. Romeo Isidro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine.
Dr. Isidro's Office Locations
Romeo L. Isidro MD Inc.17075 Devonshire St Ste 204, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 368-8929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first meet Dr. Isidro 25 years ago when he was at Glendale Adventist Medical Center. I was a psychologist there. He impressed me with his honesty. That word is rare among most Psychiatrists. Now I am old and need a Physician, I called him. We talk via Doxy.me once every 4 weeks. He hasn't changed. He actually cares about me even as I am 78 years old. I am on conservative meds that help me, not control me. I now sleep at night What a nice guy. Forget all about the front office thing. I wonder why patients get so upset or id with those. I have Medicare and can go to any MD I want. I chose him.
About Dr. Romeo Isidro, MD
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1558393660
Education & Certifications
- King/Drew Med Ctr
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isidro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isidro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isidro works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Isidro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isidro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isidro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isidro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.