Dr. Romeo Lainez, MD
Overview
Dr. Romeo Lainez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Med-Usc and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Central Austin3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 250, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 302-1210
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and friendly staff. It's always a great visit.
About Dr. Romeo Lainez, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518157031
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Ochsner Clin Fdn
- Keck Sch Med-Usc
- Loyola University
- General Surgery
