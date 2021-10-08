Overview of Dr. Romeo Legaspi, MD

Dr. Romeo Legaspi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Legaspi works at Medical Center Associates (MCA) in Palm Springs, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.