Dr. Romeo Mandanas, MD
Overview of Dr. Romeo Mandanas, MD
Dr. Romeo Mandanas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Mandanas works at
Dr. Mandanas' Office Locations
1
Main Office5915 W Memorial Rd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 773-6400
2
Integris Cancer Institute of Oklahoma5911 W Memorial Rd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 713-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Principal Financial Group
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization

Ratings & Reviews

Very professional, very caring. Truly cares about your well being. Answers all of your questions honestly and truthfully. And Nurse Barbara is fantastic. Definitely recommend Dr. Mandanas for your oncology needs.
About Dr. Romeo Mandanas, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Filipino
- 1114974466
Education & Certifications
- Ind University Med Center Bone Marrow Trans Unit
- Detroit Med Center Wayne State University
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- University of San Carlos/ Health Services Department
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandanas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandanas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandanas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mandanas works at
Dr. Mandanas has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandanas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mandanas speaks Filipino.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandanas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandanas.
