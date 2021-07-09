Dr. Romeo Pavlic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavlic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romeo Pavlic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Romeo Pavlic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Ferry County Memorial Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Pavlic works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Institute PC507 S Washington St Ste 180, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 557-7776
- 2 140 S Arthur St Ste 408, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 557-7776
- 3 303 E King Ave, Chewelah, WA 99109 Directions (866) 248-4485
Hospital Affiliations
- Ferry County Memorial Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pavlic is awesome! He takes time to explain everything and never makes you feel rushed. We are so blessed to have found him.
About Dr. Romeo Pavlic, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Croatian, German, Russian and Spanish
- 1508815036
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Pavlic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pavlic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pavlic works at
Dr. Pavlic has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more.
Dr. Pavlic speaks Croatian, German, Russian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
