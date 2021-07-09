Overview

Dr. Romeo Pavlic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Ferry County Memorial Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Pavlic works at Cardiovascular Institute PC in Spokane, WA with other offices in Chewelah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.