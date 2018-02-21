Dr. Romeo Pineda Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romeo Pineda Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Romeo Pineda Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Pineda Jr works at
Locations
Romeo Pineda MD407 S Clairborne Rd Ste 200, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 839-3139
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pineda is an excellent doctor. He helped me with substance abuse as well as mental health issues. He is very compassionate and cares about the patient. He takes the time to listen to all questions and concerns and then answers them promptly and thoroughly.
About Dr. Romeo Pineda Jr, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1700920832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pineda Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pineda Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineda Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineda Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineda Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineda Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineda Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.