Dr. Romesh Khardori, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
1.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Romesh Khardori, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Khardori works at EVMS Strelitz Diabetes Center in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EVMS Strelitz Diabetes Center
    855 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 446-5908
  2. 2
    701 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 788-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Romesh Khardori, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1811984602
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romesh Khardori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khardori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khardori has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khardori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khardori has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khardori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khardori. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khardori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khardori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khardori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

