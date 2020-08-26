Dr. Azevedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romeu Azevedo, MD
Dr. Romeu Azevedo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Jose F. Bonelli M.d.p.c.8807 Colesville Rd Fl 5, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 588-0611
Richard H. Israel Phd PA2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 211, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 899-7713
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azevedo?
He is a very good doctor that listen and explain treatment carefully. I am very happy being his patient in the last 2 years
About Dr. Romeu Azevedo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azevedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azevedo has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azevedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azevedo speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Azevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azevedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.