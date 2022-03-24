See All Rheumatologists in Bridgeton, MO
Dr. Romila Aslam, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (29)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Romila Aslam, MD

Dr. Romila Aslam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Aslam works at SSM Health in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aslam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Medical Group
    12255 De Paul Dr Ste 500, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 209-5180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Malaise and Fatigue
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Malaise and Fatigue
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Very carring and understands about my ra .
    — Mar 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Romila Aslam, MD
    About Dr. Romila Aslam, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1407058084
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee
    • University Of Tennessee
    • Mayo Hosp Pakistan
    • Allama Iqbal Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aslam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aslam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aslam has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aslam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aslam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aslam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

