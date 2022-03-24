Overview of Dr. Romila Aslam, MD

Dr. Romila Aslam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Aslam works at SSM Health in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.