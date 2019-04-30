See All Podiatric Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Romina Vincenti, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Romina Vincenti, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Vincenti works at Tower Wound Care in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wound Care
    1301 20th St Ste 470, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-2702
  2. 2
    Cedars Sinai Med Ctr Gnrl Sgy
    8700 Beverly Blvd Ste 8215, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-5874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Abscess
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Romina Vincenti, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124372388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romina Vincenti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vincenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincenti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincenti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

