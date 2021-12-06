Overview

Dr. Rommel Aquino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Aquino works at Healthways Michigan Group Plc. in Burton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.