Dr. Romulo Bernal, MD
Overview of Dr. Romulo Bernal, MD
Dr. Romulo Bernal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA.
Dr. Bernal works at
Dr. Bernal's Office Locations
Romulo Bernal3925 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 549-1633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've had him helping me for a few years, he's an excellent doctor, makes you comfortable and explains your issues well. The best
About Dr. Romulo Bernal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1578673653
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernal works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernal.
