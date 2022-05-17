Overview of Dr. Romy Aranguiz, MD

Dr. Romy Aranguiz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Central America Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Aranguiz works at Lee Physician Group - Rheumatology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.