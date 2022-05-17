See All Rheumatologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Romy Aranguiz, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (48)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Romy Aranguiz, MD

Dr. Romy Aranguiz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Central America Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Aranguiz works at Lee Physician Group - Rheumatology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aranguiz's Office Locations

    Lpg Endocrinology At the Sanctuary
    8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 302, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9633
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Inpatient Healthcare Group
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste G126, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 823-1555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    May 17, 2022
    Dr Romy is open to listening and adapting plan of care on the spot according to my most pressing issues. She's supportive and encouraging. She referred me to [service] for [diagnosis] and what a difference that has made in my life!! I had no idea how much [diagnosis] could affect. I have [diagnosis] with frequent periods of low po2 and it's been going on for years. Thanks to Dr Romy I am getting better by the week with [service]. Headaches are decreased. Cognitive problems are much less. I am back to driving short distances! I cannot convey what it's like to get your life back! I still have [diagnosis]. My energy and mobility are limited. But I can think again! I can express myself clearly! I can sequence the steps to ordinary household projects. And it's because someone really listened. I think that's pretty special.
    About Dr. Romy Aranguiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457556383
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMass Memorial Medical Center
    Internship
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    • Central America Health Sciences University
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romy Aranguiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aranguiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aranguiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aranguiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aranguiz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aranguiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Aranguiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aranguiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aranguiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aranguiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

