Dr. Romy Cabacungan, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Romy Cabacungan, MD

Dr. Romy Cabacungan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their residency with University of New Mexico Hospital

Dr. Cabacungan works at Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cabacungan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates
    2001 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Dr. C deserves an A for my appointment with him. He took time to explain my condition and he drained four - or seven - I can't remember - vials of fluid from my knee with NO PAIN at all. He ordered blood labs that were completed by the next morning! He's also quite funny, making this patient feel comfortable despite getting jabbed in the knees with very long needles.
    About Dr. Romy Cabacungan, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1417190828
    Education & Certifications

    • University of New Mexico Hospital
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romy Cabacungan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabacungan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabacungan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabacungan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabacungan works at Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Cabacungan’s profile.

    Dr. Cabacungan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabacungan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabacungan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabacungan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabacungan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabacungan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

