Overview of Dr. Ron Bakal, MD

Dr. Ron Bakal, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Bakal works at Maiden Lane Medical in New York, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Interstitial Cystitis and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.