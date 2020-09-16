Dr. Ron Benbassat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benbassat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Benbassat, MD
Overview of Dr. Ron Benbassat, MD
Dr. Ron Benbassat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Benbassat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Benbassat's Office Locations
-
1
Ron Benbassat MD Inc.435 N Bedford Dr Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 888-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benbassat?
I have been coming to see Dr. B for about 8 years. He is truly the best doctor I have seen. NEVER a wait to see him, I feel he respects your time. Office is small, clean, and runs very well. He is super sharp, he is blunt and to the point. He gets on you if you do not follow his recommendations for your health, I like that. He cares, and that is the most important part. I think he has a great sense of humor too. His referral network is top notch, I have seen 3 other dorctors he sent me to, including a full rotator cuff surgery, all were excellent. Easy and free parking in the City of BH lot next store too.
About Dr. Ron Benbassat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1538269097
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benbassat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benbassat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benbassat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benbassat works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Benbassat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benbassat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benbassat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benbassat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.