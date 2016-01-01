Overview of Dr. Ron Brathwaite, MD

Dr. Ron Brathwaite, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.



Dr. Brathwaite works at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Fort Washington, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.