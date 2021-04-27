Dr. Ron Chay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Chay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ron Chay, MD
Dr. Ron Chay, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Chay works at
Dr. Chay's Office Locations
Kidney/Hypertension Med PC4641 Hylan Blvd Ste B, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 967-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my initial visit with Dr. Chay today. Jamie the P.A. and Dr Chay are both professional and easy to talk to. On site parking is available.
About Dr. Ron Chay, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982639324
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Medical Center
- ST. Georges University School of Medicine
- CUNY College Of Staten Island
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chay works at
Dr. Chay has seen patients for Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.