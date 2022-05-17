Dr. Ron Chitayat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chitayat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Chitayat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ron Chitayat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Royal Victoria Hospital
West Hills Office7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 260, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 293-4424Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellence pure excellence! As known I am a physician referral source/patient advocate with over 40 years experience in physician credentialing, utilization review and quality management. Gastroenterology along with so many other specialties is getting harder and harder to find. I wanted to see for my self first hand by going in for colonoscopy and endoscopy before he received my rating as I know many of you count in my opinion. This being said, my husband is scheduled for June along with other family, friends, physician's and patients as a direct referral from me. He is kind, knowledgeable, professional, thorough and then some. His staff is outstanding and the facility he uses Encino Specialty Surgical Center was superb. I highly recommend Dr Chitayat for all Gastro work up and procedures.
- Gastroenterology
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1912008657
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Staten Island Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chitayat has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chitayat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
