Dr. Ron Finger, MD
Overview of Dr. Ron Finger, MD
Dr. Ron Finger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Finger works at
Dr. Finger's Office Locations
Savannah Plastic Surgery7208 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 351-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center410 Mall Blvd Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-4411
Bluffton Office350 Fording Island Rd Fl 2, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (912) 354-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr Finger for liposuction and renuvion without anesthesia. It was INCREDIBLE! I had zero discomfort and was awake the ENTIRE TIME! Absolutely AMAZING experience! the nurses were fantastic and very hands on. I will never go to anyone else. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Dr. Ron Finger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1043380629
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Genl Hosp
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Emory University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Finger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finger.
