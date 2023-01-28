See All Plastic Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. Ron Finger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (52)
Map Pin Small Savannah, GA
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ron Finger, MD

Dr. Ron Finger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Finger works at Savannah Plastic Surgery in Savannah, GA with other offices in Bluffton, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Finger's Office Locations

    Savannah Plastic Surgery
    7208 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 351-5050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center
    410 Mall Blvd Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-4411
    Bluffton Office
    350 Fording Island Rd Fl 2, Bluffton, SC 29910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-4411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Candler Hospital
  • Coastal Carolina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bags Under Eyes
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare
    • No-Fault Car Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2023
    I visited Dr Finger for liposuction and renuvion without anesthesia. It was INCREDIBLE! I had zero discomfort and was awake the ENTIRE TIME! Absolutely AMAZING experience! the nurses were fantastic and very hands on. I will never go to anyone else. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
    About Dr. Ron Finger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043380629
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tampa Genl Hosp
    Internship
    • Grady Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ron Finger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Finger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

