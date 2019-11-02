Dr. Hirsh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ron Hirsh, MD
Overview of Dr. Ron Hirsh, MD
Dr. Ron Hirsh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Milan Med School Italy.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsh's Office Locations
- 1 14-25 Plaza Rd Ste N26, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 410-0886
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerihealth
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
MultiPlan
QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Ron Hirsh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Milan Med School Italy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsh.
