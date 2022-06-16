See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Ron Israeli, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ron Israeli, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (24)
Map Pin Small Great Neck, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ron Israeli, MD

Dr. Ron Israeli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Israeli works at NYBRA Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Grace Degregorio, PA
Grace Degregorio, PA
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
4.9 (97)
View Profile
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
4.5 (87)
View Profile

Dr. Israeli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Great Neck Office
    833 Northern Blvd Ste 160, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 498-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Israeli?

    Jun 16, 2022
    Not only did Dr. Israeli thoroughly listen to my concerns, he made sure to take my physique, age, and activity levels into account when going over my procedure. He talked me through each step of the breast reduction, and he made this an incredible and life-changing experience!
    — Jun 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ron Israeli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ron Israeli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Israeli to family and friends

    Dr. Israeli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Israeli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ron Israeli, MD.

    About Dr. Ron Israeli, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396777025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ron Israeli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Israeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Israeli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Israeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Israeli works at NYBRA Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Israeli’s profile.

    Dr. Israeli has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Israeli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Israeli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israeli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Israeli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Israeli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ron Israeli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.