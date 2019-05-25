Overview of Dr. Ron James, MD

Dr. Ron James, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. James works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Grass Valley, CA and Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.