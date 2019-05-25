Dr. Ron James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron James, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Emergency Medicine4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (800) 677-4491SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Northern California Orthopaedic Associates1061 E Main St Ste 201, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Directions (530) 798-4717Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
northern california orthopaedic associates7807 Laguna Blvd Ste 480, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 512-6262Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northern California Orthopaedic Associates75 Scripps Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 512-6262Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- BPS Healthcare
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Joint Benefit Trust
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Pacific Health Alliance
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- York Risk Services
I made an urgent appointment as to why I was withering in pain, crying, so tired from not being able to sleep due to serious pain (left knee) they got me in the next day and got me into surgery in one week (amazing) turns out it was arthritis that had gone into my meniscus. Problem solved between surgery and physical rehab. I am having difficulty with my right knee now and I am going in again. I have total confidence that my problem will be solved shortly. I can't say enough about Dr. James other than I highly recommend him for his expertise , solutions, listening, etc. Thank you very much Dr. James,
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1437237104
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Uc Davis Med Center
- Uc Davis Med Center
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. James speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
