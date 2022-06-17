Overview of Dr. Ron Karni, MD

Dr. Ron Karni, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Karni works at UT Physicians Otorhinolaryngology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Dysphagia and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.