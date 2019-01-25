See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Ron Kennedy, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (64)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ron Kennedy, MD

Dr. Ron Kennedy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Kennedy works at The Anti Aging Medical Clinic, Inc. in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Anti Aging Medical Clinic, Inc.
    2448 Guerneville Rd Ste 800, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 591-4088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Chelation Therapy
Chronic Pain
Anxiety
Chelation Therapy
Chronic Pain

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heavy Metal Detoxification Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ron Kennedy, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588796957
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    Residency
    • Neurology and Psychiatry
    Internship
    • Hennepin County General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A. and M. University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ron Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kennedy works at The Anti Aging Medical Clinic, Inc. in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kennedy’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

