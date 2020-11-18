See All General Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Ron Landmann, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ron Landmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Landmann works at Baptist Health MD Anderson Cancer Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1301 W Palm Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 202-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Colectomy
Intestinal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Colectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Colectomy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Secondary Malignancies
Sphincterotomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenalectomy
All Lymphoma
Anal Disorders
Anal Prolapse
Anemia
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Biliary Atresia
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Cancer
Cancer Treatment
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Chemotherapy
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Constipation
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Cystectomy
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Impaction Removal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallstones
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hepatectomy
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Hyperparathyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Atresia
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Mastectomy
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy)
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Plasmapheresis
Pleural Effusion
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Pulmonary Disease
Puncture Aspiration
Rectovaginal Fistula
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thoracentesis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Transendoscopic Stent Placement
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair,
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 18, 2020
    Dr. Landmann saved my life. I am so grateful for everything he has done for me since being diagnosed with colon cancer a year ago. I had a total colectomy and an ileostomy placed. I am very young to be diagnosed with this cancer and he was fantastic at explaining everything he was going to do during surgery. I always look forward to my checkups with him.
    Blake — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Ron Landmann, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407013592
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ron Landmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landmann works at Baptist Health MD Anderson Cancer Center in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Landmann’s profile.

    Dr. Landmann has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Landmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
