Dr. Ronald Levy, MD
Dr. Ronald Levy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Gastro Health - Boca Raton7200 Camino Real Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 487-4110
Gastro Health - Delray 2044675 Linton Blvd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 496-0808
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Levy is a special MD who knows gastroenterology better than others in his field. Dr Levy may not smile or look at you as he is listening and thinking of solutions that always worked.
About Dr. Ronald Levy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
