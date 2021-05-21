Overview of Dr. Ron Lord, MD

Dr. Ron Lord, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Page, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moab Regional Hospital, Page Hospital and William Bee Ririe Hospital.



Dr. Lord works at Retina Associates of Southern Utah in Page, AZ with other offices in Cedar City, UT, Hurricane, UT, Moab, UT, Richfield, UT, Mt Pleasant, UT, Saint George, UT and Mesquite, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.