Dr. Ron Lord, MD
Overview of Dr. Ron Lord, MD
Dr. Ron Lord, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Page, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moab Regional Hospital, Page Hospital and William Bee Ririe Hospital.
Dr. Lord works at
Dr. Lord's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Associates of Southern Utah420 N Navajo Dr, Page, AZ 86040 Directions (866) 874-6496
-
2
Retina Associates of Southern Utah1811 W Royal Hunte Dr Ste 2, Cedar City, UT 84720 Directions (866) 874-6496
-
3
Retina Associates of Southern Utah48 S 2500 W Ste 220, Hurricane, UT 84737 Directions
-
4
Retina Associates of Southern Utah570 W 400 N, Moab, UT 84532 Directions (866) 874-6496
-
5
Retina Associates of Southern Utah460 N Main St, Richfield, UT 84701 Directions (866) 874-6496
-
6
Retina Associates of Southern Utah1125 Blackhawk Rd, Mt Pleasant, UT 84647 Directions (866) 874-6496
-
7
Retina Associates of Southern Utah230 N 1680 E Ste E2, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (866) 874-6496
-
8
Retina Associates of Southern Utah340 Falcon Ridge Pkwy Ste 104 Bldg 200, Mesquite, NV 89027 Directions (435) 216-7032
Hospital Affiliations
- Moab Regional Hospital
- Page Hospital
- William Bee Ririe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered an eye stroke during the summer of 2016, resulting in a retinal vein occlusion and blurred vision in the right eye. I was worried about the deterioration of my eye, but fortunately found Dr. Ken Lord. My wife and I lived and traveled in a travel trailer for 6.5 years and Dr. Lord saved my ability to drive and enjoy the outdoors with his diagnosis and treatment. Nobody wants to face a needle injected into one's eye, but Dr. Lord's skill and chair side manner put me at ease; the shot was painless and took only a second. Dr. Lord was able to improve and maintain my overall vision at 20/20 (after cataract surgery) over the period of five years, after which I left Utah; losing Dr. Lord's care is a personal loss to the confidence I had in my vision. My wife and I will miss his knowledge, skill, and personal character. I would be remiss if I didn't mention his professional and caring staff; every one of them was attentive and prompt. We will miss you, Dr. Lord. Thank you.
About Dr. Ron Lord, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1790991107
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Kansas City
- University of Arizona
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
