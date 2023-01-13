Overview of Dr. Ron Mitzner, MD

Dr. Ron Mitzner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Mitzner works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.