Dr. Ron Mitzner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Mitzner, MD
Overview of Dr. Ron Mitzner, MD
Dr. Ron Mitzner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Mitzner works at
Dr. Mitzner's Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success6 Ohio Dr Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-2800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitzner?
Dr. Mitzner is clearly the physician you want to examine you. He is thorough, kind, professional and easy to talk to. He gave a clear explanation and treatment recommendations and gave ample opportunity for questions. He is a role model for how a doctor should provide care. I plan to use him as my ENT specialist and will be referring friends to him as well.
About Dr. Ron Mitzner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083828495
Education & Certifications
- Penn State College of Medicine- Hershey Medical Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitzner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitzner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitzner works at
Dr. Mitzner has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitzner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitzner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitzner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.