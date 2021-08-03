See All Psychiatrists in Troy, MI
Dr. Ron Samarian, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Troy, MI
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ron Samarian, MD

Dr. Ron Samarian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Samarian works at Debra A. Glitz M.d. P.l.l.c. in Troy, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Samarian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Debra A. Glitz M.d. P.l.l.c.
    3290 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 509, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-1200
  2. 2
    Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Psychological Evaluation
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2021
    Aug 03, 2021
I've been in therapy since I was sixteen and now at 57 I have seen many in this specialty and at several different facilities. Need less to say .he was by far the absolute best!, I feel privileged to have had him as part of my medical team. I feel confident to go out into the world with confidence, joy and endless possibilities!! 5 stars are not enough for this man. He is a true 10!!!
    About Dr. Ron Samarian, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437149234
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samarian has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Samarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

