Dr. Samarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ron Samarian, MD
Overview of Dr. Ron Samarian, MD
Dr. Ron Samarian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Samarian works at
Dr. Samarian's Office Locations
Debra A. Glitz M.d. P.l.l.c.3290 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 509, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 551-1200
Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been in therapy since I was sixteen and now at 57 I have seen many in this specialty and at several different facilities. Need less to say .he was by far the absolute best!, I feel privileged to have had him as part of my medical team. I feel confident to go out into the world with confidence, joy and endless possibilities!! 5 stars are not enough for this man. He is a true 10!!!
About Dr. Ron Samarian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1437149234
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samarian accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samarian has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Samarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.