Overview

Dr. Ron Sklash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Sklash works at Memorial Cardiology Med Grp in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.