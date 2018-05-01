Dr. Teramoto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ron Teramoto, MD
Overview of Dr. Ron Teramoto, MD
Dr. Ron Teramoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Teramoto's Office Locations
North Shore Mental Health Inc.99-128 Aiea Heights Dr, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-3685
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Ron Teramoto for several years and feel very satisfied with the care he provides. I feel like he listens to what I have to say and I feel like he genuinely cares about me. My husband and brother also see him and they are also pleased with him as their doctor. His office staff are very friendly unlike some other doctors offices I have had to deal with.
About Dr. Ron Teramoto, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teramoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teramoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Teramoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teramoto.
