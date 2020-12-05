Overview of Dr. Ron Wexler, MD

Dr. Ron Wexler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Wexler works at John Muir Medical Group in San Ramon, CA with other offices in Concord, CA, Walnut Creek, CA, Saint Paul, MN and Stillwater, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.