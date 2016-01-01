Overview of Dr. Ron Zanger, MD

Dr. Ron Zanger, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Zanger works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Renovascular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.