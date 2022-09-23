Overview

Dr. Ronak Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Magruder Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology in Toledo, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH and Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.