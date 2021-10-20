Overview of Dr. Ronak Jani, MD

Dr. Ronak Jani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Jani works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.