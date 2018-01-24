Dr. Ronak Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronak Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronak Modi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
St. Luke's Gastroenterology Specialists701 Ostrum St Ste 201, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-6545
St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus1736 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 526-6545Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (484) 526-6545
St. Luke's Gastroenterology Specialists755 Memorial Pkwy Ste 102, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (908) 847-8484
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I saw Dr Modi as a new patient for a family history of colon cancer and some bleeding issues. He sat down, took his time, looked at ME (not computer) and was very patient and personable. Answered all my questions and was very professional. I would recommend him. Great bedside manner.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1417283219
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.