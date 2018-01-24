Overview

Dr. Ronak Modi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Modi works at St Lukes Gastroenterology Specs in Fountain Hill, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA and Phillipsburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.