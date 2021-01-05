See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Plainsboro, NJ
Dr. Ronak Patel, MD

Pain Medicine
4.9 (65)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronak Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Patel works at Regenerative Spine and Pain Institute in Plainsboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regenerative Spine and Pain Institute
    666 Plainsboro Rd Ste 100D, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 269-4451
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 05, 2021
    I've been with Dr. Patel for years now and he is the only one who has ever helped me with my pain and I have been to a lot of Dr before him
    Roberta Mitchell — Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. Ronak Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114273893
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Morristown Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Drexel University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronak Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Regenerative Spine and Pain Institute in Plainsboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

