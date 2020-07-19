Dr. Ronak Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronak Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronak Patel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from University Of North Texas Health Science Center - Fort Worth, TX|University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Dr. Ata Ahmad and Associates13624 Michel Rd Ste 101, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 417-4849MondayClosedTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Ata Ahmad and Associates17189 Interstate 45 S, The Woodlands, TX 77385 Directions (281) 805-3458
Dr. Ata Ahmad and Associates11740 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3459
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Patel. He is knowledgeable, he is kind, and he is a very good surgeon. He seems a little rushed sometimes, but he is just a fast paced guy. He does take the time to answer all your questions though.
About Dr. Ronak Patel, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1154670487
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University of South Florida College of Medicine - Tampa, FL
- University Of North Texas Health Science Center - Fort Worth, TX|University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
