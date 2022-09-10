Dr. Ronak Mukesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronak Mukesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronak Mukesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital.
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Sugar Land13440 University Blvd Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 583-0842Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 779-4424Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Pearland10223 Broadway St Ste A, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 779-5103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
Thank you for your kindness, honesty and support along the way. Great bedside, amazing skills and practice is led by the latest science in the world of hip preservation and arthroscopy. You can tell he knows what he’s doing and is an master. Dr. Patel is awesome!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Washington University In St. Louis/Barnes-Jewish Hospital and John Cochran Va Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
- Orthopedic Surgery
