Dr. Ronak Mukesh Patel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Sugar Land, TX
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronak Mukesh Patel, MD

Dr. Ronak Mukesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Fondren Orthopedic Group - Sugar Land
    13440 University Blvd Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 583-0842
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St
    7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 779-4424
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Fondren Orthopedic Group - Pearland
    10223 Broadway St Ste A, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 779-5103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Orthopedic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gluteal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ronak Mukesh Patel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528440625
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • Washington University In St. Louis/Barnes-Jewish Hospital and John Cochran Va Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronak Mukesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.