Dr. Ronald Adelman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Adelman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Adelman, DPM
Dr. Ronald Adelman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI.
Dr. Adelman works at
Dr. Adelman's Office Locations
-
1
Washtenaw Podiatry Group5333 McAuley Dr Rm 4012, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 572-1141
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adelman?
Wonderful doctor. He is amazing, helped me when another doctor messed up on a previous surgery. So glad I found him when I did or it would have been irreversible.
About Dr. Ronald Adelman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1245376987
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adelman works at
Dr. Adelman has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.