Dr. Ronald Alvarez, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
ENT Institute1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 409, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 746-5920
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
5-Starts for Dr. Alvarez! He was a life-saver for me. He was able to diagnose what another ENT did not see or understand. He went the extra mile, showed great compassion for my symptoms and although we checked everything - He was correct that I had Vestibular Neuritis. 5-stars for Dr. Alvarez!!!
- Sleep Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
