Overview

Dr. Ronald Ambe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Ambe works at Texas Surgical Care, PLLC in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.