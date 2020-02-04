Dr. Ronald Asay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Asay, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Asay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orem, UT. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Mountainstar Cv Surgery700 W 800 N Ste 444, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 714-6412Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
great care! personal and friendly very professional
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1578521308
- Naval Regional Medical Center
- Naval Regl Med Center
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Asay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asay has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asay speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Asay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asay.
