See All Neurologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Ronald Aung-Din, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Aung-Din, MD

Neurology
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Aung-Din, MD

Dr. Ronald Aung-Din, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Aung-Din works at DIN, RONALD MD - AUNG-DIN RONALD MD in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cognitive Function Testing and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Aung-Din's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald Aung-din M.d. P.A.
    3501 Cattlemen Rd Ste A, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 342-9477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Cognitive Function Testing
Difficulty With Walking
Vertigo
Cognitive Function Testing
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aung-Din?

    Jan 07, 2022
    Dr. Ronald Aung-din is the most knowledgeable physician I have ever met. I am 66 yrs old with 32 years of critical care experience so I feel I can make that accurate statement, in my humble opinion. Dr. Aung-din is one of the most caring, compassionate, personal and reasonable physicians I have ever known. I never feel rushed and Dr. Aung-din has an uncanny ability to quickly get to the root of the problem when other physicians were unable. The care he provides is thorough and he has never over or under ordered labs or imaging. I can tell he is highly respected by his entire staff who often sing his unsolicited praises. His office staff is very friendly, very responsive and always follow through. Very easy to contact the office and have questions or concerns addressed most often before the days end, even quicker responses as of late. Like anything else if it sounds too good to be true it is, but not in this case. I couldnt received any better care.
    Lynne Armengol — Jan 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Aung-Din, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Aung-Din, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aung-Din to family and friends

    Dr. Aung-Din's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aung-Din

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Aung-Din, MD.

    About Dr. Ronald Aung-Din, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215987912
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Natl Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Aung-Din, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aung-Din is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aung-Din has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aung-Din has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aung-Din works at DIN, RONALD MD - AUNG-DIN RONALD MD in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aung-Din’s profile.

    Dr. Aung-Din has seen patients for Vertigo, Cognitive Function Testing and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aung-Din on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Aung-Din. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aung-Din.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aung-Din, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aung-Din appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Aung-Din, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.