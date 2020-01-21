See All Podiatrists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Ronald Banta, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Carmel, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ronald Banta, DPM

Dr. Ronald Banta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.

Dr. Banta works at Ronald L Banta DPM & Associates in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Banta's Office Locations

    Community Physicians of Indiana Inc
    3077 E 98th St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46280 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 843-2613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ronald Banta, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1649218785
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Banta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banta works at Ronald L Banta DPM & Associates in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Banta’s profile.

    Dr. Banta has seen patients for Heel Spur, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Banta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

