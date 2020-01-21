Dr. Ronald Banta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Banta, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ronald Banta, DPM
Dr. Ronald Banta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Dr. Banta works at
Dr. Banta's Office Locations
-
1
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc3077 E 98th St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46280 Directions (317) 843-2613
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banta?
Excellent. I had a callus under a bunion that was very painful. I had seen another podiatrist who hacked on it for months after misdiagnosing what was causing the callus to form. Dr. Banta took one look at it, diagnosed the cause and quickly removed it.
About Dr. Ronald Banta, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1649218785
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banta works at
Dr. Banta has seen patients for Heel Spur, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Banta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.