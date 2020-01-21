Overview of Dr. Ronald Banta, DPM

Dr. Ronald Banta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.



Dr. Banta works at Ronald L Banta DPM & Associates in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.