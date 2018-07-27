Dr. Ronald Barebo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barebo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Barebo, MD
Dr. Ronald Barebo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 5170 US Route 60 Ste 1, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600
St Marys Medical Center Inc2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 528-4600
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Will answer questions about things not of neurology. Laughs at my bad jokes.... If one needs excellent neurologist, Dr Barebo is the one, especially in Huntington, WV. Now I know and understand what I can expect after my stroke. After TIA's, this was a real full blown stroke. Thank you, Dr Barebo for info.
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922033026
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
