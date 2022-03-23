See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Ronald Barke, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ronald Barke, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ronald Barke, MD

Dr. Ronald Barke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Barke works at Key-Whitman Eye Center in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Marvelli, MD
Dr. Thomas Marvelli, MD
4.6 (47)
View Profile

Dr. Barke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Key-whitman Eye Center
    910 N Davis Dr Ste 400, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 461-0199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Key-Whitman Eye Center North Fort Worth
    3400 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 460-2272
  3. 3
    Key-Whitman Eye Center South Arlington
    400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 121, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 635-0201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tear Duct Disorders
Cataract
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Tear Duct Disorders
Cataract
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barke?

    Mar 23, 2022
    Friendly staff, thorough exam, good results. Have been to all three of Dr. Barke's offices at one time or another. All with the same excellent care.
    Chris — Mar 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Barke, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Barke, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barke to family and friends

    Dr. Barke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Barke, MD.

    About Dr. Ronald Barke, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447255476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Barke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Barke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Barke, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.